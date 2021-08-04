$450.90 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $450.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.30 million and the highest is $455.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $505.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,918. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $21,933,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $8,587,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.