45,506 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.13. The stock had a trading volume of 95,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,701. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

