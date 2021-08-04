$488.97 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce sales of $488.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.79 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.69.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.42.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

