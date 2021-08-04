$492.10 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $492.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.20 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $349.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,303,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

