4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,845 ($37.17). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,780 ($36.32), with a volume of 5,750 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,743.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £785.00 million and a P/E ratio of 351.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

