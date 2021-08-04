$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,500,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

