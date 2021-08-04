$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

