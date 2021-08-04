535,200 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 535,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NexGen Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

