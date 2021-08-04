53,987 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.38% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kirkland’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 255,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIRK opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

