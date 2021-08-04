545,796 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 545,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

