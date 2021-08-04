56,060 Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.