5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) has been assigned a C$5.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

VNP traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.74. 995,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.09 million and a P/E ratio of 76.39.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Insiders have acquired 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 over the last ninety days.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

