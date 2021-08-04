$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.65 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $27.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.93 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $29.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

