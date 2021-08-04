$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to post $6.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the highest is $6.59 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $26.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

