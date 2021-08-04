$6.43 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post $6.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $25.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,092 shares of company stock valued at $30,085,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

