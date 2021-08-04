$6.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $516,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $226,000. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

