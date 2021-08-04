$613.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report sales of $613.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $697.48 million and the lowest is $564.61 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $249.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEC. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

