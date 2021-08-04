$622.85 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $622.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.54 million and the lowest is $566.80 million. Viasat reported sales of $530.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $23,636,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 80.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 428,446 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after buying an additional 195,758 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

