67,157 Shares in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.39% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,033. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on STXB shares. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

