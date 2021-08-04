700,000 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 8.54% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,639,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,425,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,847,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

