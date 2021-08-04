798,867 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 798,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $4,216,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.