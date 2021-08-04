$8.88 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce sales of $8.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.82 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $33.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $37.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 68,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

