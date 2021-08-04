$837.60 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post sales of $837.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.00 million and the lowest is $764.70 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $758.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

