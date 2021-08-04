$843.05 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $843.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $864.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $818.10 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.