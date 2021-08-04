$867.17 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce $867.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $893.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.42 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $682.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NYSE CRL opened at $411.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $412.05.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,618 shares of company stock worth $7,273,647 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.