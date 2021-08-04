8PAY (8PAY) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $201,698.71 and $46,481.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00102311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.03 or 1.00167880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00843214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

