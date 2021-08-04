908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.22. 4,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 268,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $877.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 29.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 623.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 168,295 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

