$91.03 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $91.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $342.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.22 million to $367.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $462.48 million, with estimates ranging from $439.09 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.