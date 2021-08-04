Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $333.24 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Aave has a market cap of $4.31 billion and $343.12 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $333.24 or 0.00837102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00094818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,933,086 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

