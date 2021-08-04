AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 9,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

