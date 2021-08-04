AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 9,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.