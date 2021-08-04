AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. 9,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.