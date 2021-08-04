AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. 9,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
