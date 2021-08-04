AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.