AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.09. 35,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

