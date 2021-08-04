AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. 219,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

