AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.89. 112,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

