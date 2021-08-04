Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Raised to GBX 1,450

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,432 ($18.71).

LON:ABC traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,423 ($18.59). 400,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,201. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1,581.11. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,364.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

