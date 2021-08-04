Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s (ASLI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:ASLI remained flat at $GBX 122 ($1.59) on Tuesday. 319,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.86. The firm has a market cap of £320.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 1-year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.61).

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

