Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,533.22

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,533.22 ($20.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,582 ($20.67). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,578 ($20.62), with a volume of 158,181 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,533.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 10.95 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

