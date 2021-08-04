Abulaba Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $302.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 88.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 88.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $390.80 and $302.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00818271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00092504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041707 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

