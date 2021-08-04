Abyss Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Abyss has a market cap of $6.76 million and $131,915.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.82 or 0.00843429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00094697 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

