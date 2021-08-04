Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. 2,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,141. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

