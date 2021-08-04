Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

ACHC stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

