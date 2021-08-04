Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.22.
Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -175.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
