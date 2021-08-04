Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Accolade worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

