AceD Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, AceD has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $81,699.75 and $2,821.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

