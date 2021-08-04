Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($7.56) million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ASP remained flat at $C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

