ACoconut Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $805,713.12 and $8,433.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

