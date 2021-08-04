Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Announces Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,667. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

