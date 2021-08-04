Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at MKM Partners

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. 456,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

