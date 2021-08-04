Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $79.83, but opened at $84.47. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $81.43, with a volume of 144,345 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.